Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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25.05.2026 09:15:00
Walmart vs. Costco: Which Is the Better "Recession-Proof" Stock to Buy Now?
The major stock market indexes are hovering around all-time highs, but the economy is chock-full of cracks beneath the surface.Higher gas prices are adding even more pressure on already strained consumers. The housing market is in a prolonged, multi-year slowdown. Wage growth isn't keeping up with the cost of living, and the labor market faces profound paradigm shifts driven by artificial intelligence (AI).Here's why Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are two of the most "recession-proof" stocks out there, why they may appeal to risk-averse investors, and which is the better buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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