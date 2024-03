Walmart vs. Target: Which Stock Is a Better Buy?

It's been a good year so far for retailers Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT). As of this writing, the two stocks have risen 16% and 21%, respectively, year to date. Both companies reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results this year. Walmart announced a 3-for-1 stock split, and Target surprised investors with news that it is rolling out a paid tier for its Target Circle loyalty program.Given both of these stocks' moves higher, Walmart and Target must be doing something right. This is why it's a good time to take a look at the two companies to see if their shares are attractive today. More specifically, let's see if one of these two stocks is more attractive than the other at their current prices.High interest rates have done little to slow Walmart down. The company's full-year revenue increased 6% year over year, and revenue during its important fourth quarter rose 5.7%. Additionally, the company's e-commerce sales continue to be a particularly bright spot, growing 23% year over year during Q4.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel