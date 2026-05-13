Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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13.05.2026 17:30:00
Walmart vs Costco Wholesale: Which Retail Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are two iconic retailers that have shown they can do well regardless of economic conditions. Walmart's low prices have attracted high-income shoppers looking to stretch their budgets, enabling the business to do well even in tough times. And while Costco often leaves shoppers spending more than they planned, its bargain-hunting experience has been highly successful.Over the past five years, their returns have been comparable, with Walmart rising by around 190% and Costco's stock up 175%. Both have surged past the S&P 500, which has rallied at a more modest rate of 82% during that period. This year, Walmart's valuation hit $1 trillion in market cap, while Costco's valuation is around $450 billion.In terms of earnings, however, both of their valuations may be a bit stretched, as neither stock looks particularly cheap. But if you're planning to buy and hold for the long term, which one could be a better addition to your portfolio today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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