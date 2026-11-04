Walmart Aktie

Walmart ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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04.11.2026 22:20:00

Walmart (WMT) Stock Is Down 3%. Here's Why I'd Buy in November and Hold for a Decade.

Walmart's (NASDAQ: WMT) stock closed at an all-time high of $133.88 on May 19, 2026. That marked a 238% gain over its previous four years. It's only pulled back about 3% to $130 as of this writing, but I think it's still a great stock to buy today and hold for the next decade.

Image source: Walmart.

Walmart operates more than 10,900 stores and warehouse clubs across 19 countries, as well as e-commerce websites and smaller regional banners in overseas markets.That scale enables it to sell its products at lower margins than smaller retailers, and it uses its brick-and-mortar stores to fulfill online orders, helping it keep pace with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and other e-tailers.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 112,08 -1,74% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 11 930,00 -0,83% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

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