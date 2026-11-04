Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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04.11.2026 22:20:00
Walmart (WMT) Stock Is Down 3%. Here's Why I'd Buy in November and Hold for a Decade.
Walmart's (NASDAQ: WMT) stock closed at an all-time high of $133.88 on May 19, 2026. That marked a 238% gain over its previous four years. It's only pulled back about 3% to $130 as of this writing, but I think it's still a great stock to buy today and hold for the next decade.
Walmart operates more than 10,900 stores and warehouse clubs across 19 countries, as well as e-commerce websites and smaller regional banners in overseas markets.That scale enables it to sell its products at lower margins than smaller retailers, and it uses its brick-and-mortar stores to fulfill online orders, helping it keep pace with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and other e-tailers.
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Nachrichten zu Walmart
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05.11.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer treten letztendlich den Rückzug an (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones bricht am Nachmittag ein (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones fällt zurück (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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04.11.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Walmart gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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03.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones gibt schlussendlich nach (finanzen.at)
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03.11.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones schwächelt am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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03.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones am Dienstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmart
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|112,08
|-1,74%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|11 930,00
|-0,83%