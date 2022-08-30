|
30.08.2022 15:00:34
Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List Is Here With the Hottest Toys This Holiday Season
BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 30, 2022 – ’Tis the season to shop this year’s most-wanted toys, and they’re all at Walmart at the incredible prices its customers count on. Today, Walmart unveiled its highly anticipated 2022 Top Toy List to help families plan ahead and save on their wish lists this holiday season, featuring more toys than ever for kids of all ages and a wide range of prices.Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List highlights 55 of this holiday season’s hottest toys, with more than half the toys on the list under $50 and many under $25. This year’s list includes top brands and franchisees like LEGO, Cocomelon, Jurassic World, Hot Wheels, L.O.L. Surprise, Paw Patrol, Barbie, Magic Mixies and more. Walmart is also offering more Rollbacks on toys this year to give customers even deeper savings on top of Walmart’s everyday low prices.“We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year,” said Laura Rush, senior vice president, Electronics, Toys and Seasonal, Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to help our customers as they start their holiday shopping by announcing our Top Toy List today and providing them with a fantastic selection of toys in stores and on Walmart.com at low prices only Walmart can deliver.”For those families who want to shop now, nearly all of the toys from Walmart’s Top Toy List are available to purchase today or can be pre-ordered on Walmart.com.Walmart-exclusive toys make up over half of this year’s list, more than any year before. From outdoor toys that keep kids on the go to fan-favorite toys from this year’s most popular releases, Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List has all the on-trend toys kids want at prices families can afford.*Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy ListWalmart Top Toys 2022Top Toys Under $25Hot Wheels Skate Fingerboard & Skate Shoes (styles may vary) $2.97 – Walmart ExclusiveL.O.L Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets $9.94Mini Brands Gold Rush 24 Ct $9.97 - coming soonPokemon Mew & Mewtwo Figure Pack $15.97 – Walmart ExclusiveMinnARK Foam Axe Toss Set $14.97 – Walmart Exclusive12” Squishmallows Fuzzmallows $16.94 - Walmart ExclusiveImaginext Jurassic World Dominion Deluxe Growlin Giga XL Dinosaur $16.88 – Walmart ExclusivePop It! Pro Game $19.82Connect 4 Spin Game $21.92LeapFrog® My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ Puppy $24.97 (Rollback)Pop! Comic Cover: Star Wars $19.88 – Walmart ExclusivePurse Pets, Glami-cone with Lights & Sounds $19.97 – Walmart ExclusiveDisney Encanto We Don't Talk About Bruno Set $24.97 – Walmart ExclusiveKinetic Sand, Swirl N’ Surprise Playset with 2lbs of Play Sand $24.97 – Walmart ExclusiveNeed for SpeedHot Wheels Skate Amusement Park Skate Set $29.97 – Walmart ExclusiveHot Wheels Monster Trucks RC Unstoppable Tiger Shark $49.97Nerf Blaster Scooter 2.0 $69.00 – Walmart ExclusiveRazor MX350 Motorcross Electric Dirt Rocket $298.00 – Walmart ExclusiveJurassic World 6V T-Rex Quad $59.00Frozen 2 Bike - 12" & 16" $94.00 - $98.00Segway C9 Folding Electric Scooter $198.00Razor Pocket Mod Petite 12V Miniature Euro-Style Electric Scooter $249.00Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Ride-On $398.00Spiderman EZ Red Bike - 12" & 16" $94.00 - $98.00 – Walmart ExclusiveGamer GiftsLEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PlayStation $59.88Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet $59.88Nintendo Switch Pokemon Violet $59.88Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $69.00Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con Controllers $299.00Xbox Daystrike Camo Wireless Controller $64.00Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller - White $69.00Xbox Series S 512GB Console $299.00XBX Sonic Frontiers $59.88Playdate PicksRainbow High Costume Dolls $37.44 – Walmart ExclusiveBarbie DreamCamper Vehicle Playset $89.00L.O.L. Surprise! Extreme Surprise $129.006V Bumper Cars $129.00 – Walmart ExclusiveNerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Nerf Blaster $41.88 (Rollback)Barbie® Little DreamHouse™ by Little People® $49.97Little Live Pets Mama Surprise $64.00furReal Cinnamon My Stylin' Pony $84.00Magic Mixies Rainbow Crystal Ball $76.00 – Walmart ExclusivePlay Day 3-in-1 Sports Set $59.00Fan-Favorite FindsMarvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy Collection Warrior Pack $28.97 – Walmart ExclusiveSpark. Create. Imagine. CoComelon School Bus Ride-on $34.98 – Walmart ExclusiveCocomelon Boo Boo JJ Doll $34.97LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House Building Kit $50.00Gabby's Dollhouse, Purrfect Dollhouse $68.00 (Rollback)LEGO Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport $44.97 – Walmart ExclusiveJurassic Park RealFX Baby Blue $69.00 – Walmart ExclusiveBluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Play House $89.00Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups Playset $99.00 (Rollback)POP Marvel: DC Holiday Gingerbread 4pk $47.88 – Walmart ExclusiveStar Wars Galactic Action Darth Vader Interactive Electronic Action Figure $37.97 – Walmart ExclusiveBakugan Genesis Collection Pack $39.97*Prices may vary online, in-stores and in-app.Walmart Makes Toy Shopping More Fun, Easy and ConvenientAs the one-stop destination with the best selection of in-stock toys, including 1,400 new toys and more than 500 Walmart-exclusives this year, customers can feel confident they can find great gifts for the kids on their list.No matter when, where or how customers want to shop, Walmart makes it fun and easy with a convenient shopping experience in stores and on Walmart.com. In fact, more toys than ever before – including all the toys on the Top Toy List – are available for curbside pickup and delivery as soon as the same day, Express delivery or free two-day delivery.For more information about Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List, visit: Walmart.com.About WalmartWalmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.
