Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List is Here and Going Big On Savings this Holiday Season

BENTONVILLE, Ark, Aug. 22, 2023 — It’s the most wonderful list of the year! Ready the gift wrap because Walmart is unveiling its highly anticipated Top Toys List, bringing customers this season’s coolest toys – all at Walmart’s joyfully low prices. Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List celebrates this year’s 55 most-wanted toys for kids (and kids at heart!) of all ages, making it affordable, easy and fun to shop and spread cheer all season long.“The holiday season is just around the corner, and Walmart is ready to help our customers plan ahead and save even more for all the kids on their list,” said Brittany Smith, vice president, merchandising, toys, for Walmart U.S. “Like every year, Walmart is the place to find amazing deals on an incredible assortment of the most popular toys. Not to mention we offer our customers the easiest, most convenient ways to shop in stores and on Walmart.com, delivering a joyful toy shopping experience like only Walmart can.”This year, families won’t have to check prices twice as more than 25 of the toys topping the list are under $25, offering customers even deeper savings on Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices. From Barbie-core to the core or the perfect Squishmallow to finish your collection, Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List has festive fun for kids and kidults alike.This year’s list is more relevant than ever, with consumers continuing to express interest in toys that offer deeper play value, encourage creative and emotional learning as well as focus on major entertainment and pop culture moments1.Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys ListTop Toys 25 Under $25 CollageYou guessed it – all of these toys cost less than $25!Smashlings Plushies $5.97TMNT Sewer Shredders $7.97Trolls 3 Band Together Hair Pops $9.97Nerf Elite Junior Flyer $9.97 - Walmart ExclusiveUNO Show ‘Em No Mercy $9.97 - Walmart ExclusivePop It! Go Bubble Popping Sensory Game $12.97Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkey $14.88X-Shot Insanity Berzerko $14.97Pokemon Pikachu & Charizard Battle Figure Pack $14.97 - Walmart ExclusiveThe Super Mario Bros. Movie 2.5 inch Action Figure with Pull Back Racer $14.97 - Walmart ExclusiveStar Wars Droidables $14.97 - Walmart ExclusiveFluffie Stuffiez Small Collectible Plush $14.97Magic Mixies Pixlings Dolls $17.97Tapple Word Game $19.82Monopoly Chance Board Game $19.82Monkey See, Monkey Poo Game $19.8210”-14” Squishmallow $19.97Nerf Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster $19.97Nerf DinoSquad Stego-Duo Blasters 2 Pack $19.97 - Walmart ExclusivePaw Patrol Skye Premium Plush $19.97 - Walmart Exclusive13" Talking Bluey Plush $19.97Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger Role-Play $19.97Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Half Pipe Remote Control Figures $19.97 - Walmart ExclusiveMonster High Fashion Dolls $24.94LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R $24.97Top Toys Blockbuster Hits CollageToys inspired by this year’s most anticipated films, from "Barbie" to "The PAW Patrol Movie". These toys bring the magic of the big screen into the hands of young fans.Real Fx Baby T Rex Animatronic Dinosaur $59.00 – Walmart ExclusiveLEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer $70.00 – Walmart Exclusive16" Spiderman or Disney Frozen Bike $98.00 - Walmart ExclusiveDisney Wish Toys (Available on 10/1)6V Bumper Car Ride On $119.00 - Walmart ExclusiveBarbie Roller Doll $24.97 - Walmart ExclusiveTransformers: Rise of the Beasts Movie 2-in-1 Converting Mask $29.97Top Toys Hang Up and Hangout CollageA collection of toys promoting quality time together allow friends and families to create memorable moments.Gabby’s Dollhouse, Gabby Cat Friend Ship Cruise Ship Toy Vehicle Playset $59.00Make It Mini Lifestyle Series 1 Mini Collectibles $9.97Bratz Original Fashion Doll $26.94Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet and Case $29.97Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home Interactive Puppy and Kennel $59.00Beast Lab Single Dino Beast $69.00 - Walmart ExclusiveMagic Mixies Genie Lamp $64.00Ozark Trail 24 in. Youth Glide Aluminum Mountain Bicycle, 8 Speeds, Front Suspension, Black $198.00 - Walmart ExclusiveBest Choice Products 6V Kids Ride-On Truck with Parent Remote Control – Black $109.99Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset with 2 Die-Cast Cars, Toy Storage for 50+ Cars $129.00Top Toys 90s Nostalgia CollageRetro-inspired toys that are resurging in popularity and toys inspired by iconic trends and pop culture of the 90s.Nerf Elite 2.0 Double Punch Motorized Blaster $34.88Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table $44.97Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter $118.00 - Walmart ExclusiveBarbie Dreamhouse, 75+ Pieces, Pool Party Doll House with 3 Story Slide $179.00Furby Interactive Toy $69.00Top Toys STEAM CollageToys based on science, technology, engineering, the arts and math that encourage critical thinking and creativity.Cookeez Makery Cinnamon Treatz Pink Oven, Scented, Interactive Plush $34.97Melissa & Doug Super Smile Dentist Kit $34.97Contixo 7 Inch Kids Learning Tablet V8-2 Android 8.1 Bluetooth WiFi Camera for Children $56.95VTech Drill and Learn Workbench $59.00 - Walmart ExclusiveCoComelon Choo Choo Train 6V Ride-On Toddler Toy $99.00 - Walmart ExclusiveLittle Tikes Story Dream Machine $49.00Sesame Street Elmo Slide Plush $49.97LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet $60.00More Ways to Shop Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys ListWalmart is here to help customers check off wishlist-approved finds in one, easy trip. With over 1,000 brand new toys and more than 500 Walmart exclusives, holiday inspiration for all is just one convenient step or click away at your local Walmart store, on Walmart.com or on the Walmart app.And this year, it’s even easier to shop Walmart's wide assortment of toys, including the top toys, with a variety of fast and convenient pickup and delivery options, including curbside pickup, same-day delivery in 90 minutes or less, and two-day shipping.For more information about Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List, visit: https://www.walmart.com/i/top-toys*Prices may vary online, in-stores and in-app.1 The Toy Association’s 2023 Toy TrendsAbout WalmartWalmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Zum vollständigen Artikel