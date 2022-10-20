|
20.10.2022 12:05:00
Walmart's Latest Moves Could Be a Dagger to Amazon's Most Profitable Business Segment
While Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) competitors were busy catching up to its e-commerce capabilities, the online retail giant was building out its most profitable business ever: advertising.But now that competitors like Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are showing growth in online sales, they've started going after the e-commerce goliath's new profit center. Walmart brought its advertising business in-house in 2019, but it's remained a tiny source of revenue and profits for the retailer compared to Amazon, which generated nearly $34 billion in ad revenue over the past year.But two recent changes in Walmart's advertising business are resonating with advertisers, pushing more marketers to consider the Amazon rival.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
