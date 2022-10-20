Walmart's Latest Moves Could Be a Dagger to Amazon's Most Profitable Business Segment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) competitors were busy catching up to its e-commerce capabilities, the online retail giant was building out its most profitable business ever: advertising.But now that competitors like Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are showing growth in online sales, they've started going after the e-commerce goliath's new profit center. Walmart brought its advertising business in-house in 2019, but it's remained a tiny source of revenue and profits for the retailer compared to Amazon, which generated nearly $34 billion in ad revenue over the past year.But two recent changes in Walmart's advertising business are resonating with advertisers, pushing more marketers to consider the Amazon rival.Continue reading