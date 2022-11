Walmart's Online Advertising Sales Increased 40% Last Quarter. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is taking share from Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) most profitable business.Buried deep in Walmart's investor presentation was a tiny tidbit that showed Walmart is making strong inroads in its advertising business. That wasn't fully unexpected after the company instituted several changes to its advertising platform to spur greater spending. But the amount of growth was much better than anticipated.Walmart's ad sales increased 40% year over year in the U.S., and up 30% globally. That kind of growth offers strong support for its e-commerce operations.Continue reading