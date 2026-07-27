Right On Aktie
WKN: 895747 / ISIN: JP3965600004
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27.07.2026 14:32:00
Walmart's Stock Is Down 19% From Its High. Is It Too Late to Buy or Right on Time?
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) has become the quintessential success story and has handsomely rewarded shareholders over the years. But even this venerable retailer's stock price doesn't go up in a straight line.After closing above $134 in mid-May, the share price has dropped over 19% as of July 23. Market timing is typically an exercise in futility, since many things other than the company's long-term fundamentals can influence the share price. Still, it's useful to examine the stock's downdraft and measure it against the company's long-term growth potential.Taking that into consideration, is this the right time to buy, or is more pain in store for shareholders?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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