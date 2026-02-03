Walt Disney Aktie

Walt Disney für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 14:52:21

Walt Disney Announces Josh D'Amaro's Election As CEO

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Board has elected Josh D'Amaro to become Chief Executive Officer, effective at the Annual Meeting on March 18, 2026, when he will succeed CEO Robert Iger. The Board also intends to appoint D'Amaro as a director immediately following that meeting. D'Amaro has served as Chairman of the Disney Experiences segment since 2020, and prior to that was President of Walt Disney World Resort. He joined the company in 1998. Upon transition, Bob Iger will continue to serve as Senior Advisor and a member of the Disney Board until his retirement from the company on December 31, 2026.

Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, has been named President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company, also effective March 18.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Walt Disney shares are up 1.06 percent to $105.65.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disney

mehr Nachrichten