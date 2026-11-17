Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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17.11.2026 12:39:39
Walt Disney Co Reveals Advance In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co (DIS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $2.612 billion, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $1.313 billion, or $0.73 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.346 billion or $1.77 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $25.947 billion from $22.464 billion last year.
Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.612 Bln. vs. $1.313 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $25.947 Bln vs. $22.464 Bln last year.
FISCAL 2027 GUIDANCE: Adjusted EPS: We continue to expect double-digit growth in adjusted EPS, excluding the impact of the 53 week. We estimate that the 53 week contributed approximately $0.17 to adjusted EPS in fiscal 2026.
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Analysen zu Walt Disney
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|108,90
|1,11%