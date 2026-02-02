Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
02.02.2026 13:17:29
Walt Disney Expects Double Digit Adj. EPS Growth In FY26
(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) said, for fiscal 2026, the company projects double digit adjusted EPS growth compared to fiscal 2025, and $19 billion in cash provided by operations. The company noted that it is on track to repurchase $7 billion of stock.
For the second quarter, the company expects Entertainment segment operating income comparable to second quarter of 2025, other Entertainment businesses operating income of approximately $0.7 billion and Entertainment SVOD operating income of approximately $0.5 billion.
For the first quarter, earnings came in at $2.40 billion, compared with $2.55 billion, last year. Earnings per share decreased to $1.34 from $1.40. Total segment operating income decreased 9% to $4.6 billion from $5.1 billion. Adjusted EPS decreased to $1.63 from $1.76. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.58, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues increased 5% for the quarter to $26.0 billion from $24.7 billion.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Walt Disney shares are up 2.5 percent to $115.51.
