Walt Disney Gains 6% As Former CEO Returns

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) are rising more than 6% Monday morning after the media giant announced that its former Chief Executive Robert A. Iger is returning to the company as CEO, effective immediately.

Iger succeeds Bob Chapek, who has stepped down from his position.

Iger served the company for more than four decades, including 15 years as its CEO.

DIS, currently at $98.14, has traded in the range of $86.28-$160.32 in the last 1 year.