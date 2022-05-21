|
21.05.2022 16:45:00
Walt Disney Has a Problem: Disney+ Is Costing It a Fortune
Kudos to Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). The media giant picked up another 7.9 million Disney+ subscribers last quarter, bringing the tally up to 137.7 million. Meanwhile, 41.4 million people now enjoy Hulu's on-demand service, and ESPN+ now serves 22.3 million paying customers. Both of those numbers are a little better than they were three months ago as well.The company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) efforts certainly look like a success, particularly in light of the fact that Disney+ launched only two and a half years ago. Before celebrating, though, you should know that Walt Disney's streaming business is still losing money. And worse, its operating losses are growing rather than shrinking as its DTC revenue grows.It wouldn't be wrong for shareholders to start asking tougher questions.Continue reading
