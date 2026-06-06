Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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06.06.2026 14:25:00
Walt Disney in 5 Years: Boom, Bust, or Quietly Crushing It?
Thanks to its long-standing leadership position in the media and entertainment landscape, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a highly regarded business. But owning it hasn't worked out well for investors. The share price has fallen by 44% over the past half-decade (as of June 3).And this entertainment stock trades 51% below its all-time record. The underlying business is performing well, though.Five years from now, will Disney be a boom, a bust, or quietly crushing it for shareholders?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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