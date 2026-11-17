Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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17.11.2026 17:38:15
Walt Disney Reportedly Plans Cost-Cutting Programme To Save About $3 Bln Annually By FY29
(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has confirmed a cost-cutting efficiency programme aimed at saving around $3 billion annually in operating expenses by fiscal 2029, as per media reports.
The California-based company said most of the savings would be used to support future business growth, while some of the remaining amount could help increase profits.
Speaking to CNBC, Disney Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said the cost-cutting plan includes several rounds of layoffs announced by the company in recent months. He added that the company would also reduce other expenses, including administrative costs and general overhead spending.
According to several media reports, Disney is planning another round of employee layoffs, with managers being asked to identify major areas where the media giant can cut costs.
DIS was trading at $119.65, up 0.63 percent on the NYSE.
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Analysen zu Walt Disney
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|105,72
|-1,84%
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