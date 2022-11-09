|
09.11.2022 16:26:04
Walt Disney Slips 10% As Q4 Profit Misses The Street View
(RTTNews) - Shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) are down more than 10% Wednesday morning after the company's earnings in the fourth quarter missed analysts' view.
Profit in the fourth quarter totaled $162 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.30 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.56 per share.
Quarterly revenue increased 9% to $20.15 billion from $18.534 billion last year.
DIS, currently at $89.27, has traded in the range of $88.25-$176.87 in the last 52 weeks.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!