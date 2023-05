Walt Disney Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With its theme parks, studios, TV networks, and streaming platforms, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a powerhouse entertainment company. But with its stock currently trading about 25% down from where it was in August 2022, some investors might question what to do with its shares. Let's explore.Management revealed during its fiscal 2023 second-quarter report that its Disney+ streaming service had just shy of 158 million customers, down from almost 162 million in the first quarter. The company noted that price increases helped soften the impact of the lost subscribers, but it was the second consecutive quarterly dip -- and the second quarter under returning CEO Bob Iger.Iger addressed the situation during the second-quarter investor call, saying the company had managed to reduce its streaming losses. He also suggested Walt Disney had identified "clear opportunities" for long-term success -- including reshaping Disney+.Continue reading