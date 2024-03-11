|
11.03.2024 19:42:48
Walt Disney Stock Has 13% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Share prices of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) are up nearly 25% year to date, but analysts at MoffettNathanson believe the rally isn't over. Last week, the firm maintained its buy rating and raised the near-term price target on the shares to $125, up from $120. This represents an 11% upside from Disney's current share price of $112.75.Disney has fallen on hard times, but MoffettNathanson analysts are more enthusiastic about Disney's prospects following CEO Bob Iger's comments at Morgan Stanley's Technology conference.Iger returned to Disney as CEO over a year ago with a promise to return the company to profitable growth, and the most recent earnings report showed significant progress in achieving that goal. Iger said he is confident Disney's streaming services, which reported huge losses on the bottom line last year, will reach profitability by the end of fiscal 2024 in September. Narrowing losses in the direct-to-consumer segment sent Disney's adjusted earnings up 23% year over year in the December-ending quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
11.03.24
|Montagshandel in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walt Disney von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones liegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Am Mittag Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|104,36
|1,32%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zu -- DAX nach Sprung über 18.000er-Marke stabil -- Wall Street uneins -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende schwächer
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stärker präsentiert, nimmt der deutsche Leitindex erstmals kurzzeitig die 18.000er-Marke. An den US-Börsen geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Zur Wochenmitte tendieren die asiatischen Aktienmärkte letztendlich etwas tiefer.