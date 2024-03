Walt Disney Stock Has 17% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has rebounded 47% from its 52-week low, but Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar sees even more upside as the company continues to improve its financial performance in the near term.Venkateshwar upgraded the stock to overweight (buy) from equal weight (hold) with a $135 price target, or 17% above the company's current share price of about $116. One lingering issue may continue to weigh on the stock in the near term, but the analyst believes better-than-expected earnings results should support the stock's valuation.Disney is still facing a challenge from activist investors. Nelson Peltz's Trian Group owns $3.5 billion of Disney stock and is attempting to win board seats through a proxy vote at Disney 's annual shareholder meeting on April 3.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel