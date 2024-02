Walt Disney Stock Has 26% Upside, According to This Wall Street Analyst

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has surged recently following a positive earnings report in early February that showed improving profitability in the company's parks and streaming businesses.But even after a sharp rise that brought the stock back above $100 for the first time in almost a year, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth sees the stock heading to $136, representing 26% upside from the current share price of $108.Feinseth is 61% accurate on previous calls, according to TipRanks, so the analyst's buy rating is worth noting.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel