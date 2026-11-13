Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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13.11.2026 20:34:40
Walt Disney vs. Netflix: Which Is the Better Entertainment Stock to Buy Going Into 2027?
The entertainment landscape is shifting as traditional giants and streaming pioneers clash for consumer attention and advertising dollars. Deciding between Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) requires weighing legacy assets against digital dominance.
Walt Disney relies on a diversified model that spans physical experiences and digital media to monetize its legendary stories. Netflix focuses entirely on its global streaming platform, prioritizing scale and high-margin content delivery. These companies are being compared because they represent the two most influential paths forward in the modern entertainment industry.
Walt Disney is a titan among media stocks, operating a massive ecosystem that includes theme parks, cruise lines, and direct-to-consumer services like Disney+ and Hulu. It leverages diverse commercial relationships with partners like DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to extend its brands into promotional services and sports betting. Recent moves include acquiring the NFL Network and developing international theme parks to further broaden its global footprint.
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Nachrichten zu Walt Disney
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09.11.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walt Disney von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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02.11.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Walt Disney-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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02.11.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Walt Disney verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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30.10.26
|Channel 4’s tie-up with Disney goes back to its disruptive roots (Financial Times)
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28.10.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones schließt im Plus (finanzen.at)
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28.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
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28.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: So performt der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
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28.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start stärker (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walt Disney
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|4,00
|-4,31%
|Netflix Inc.
|56,59
|-0,02%
|Walt Disney
|107,92
|1,11%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%
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