Walt Disney Aktie

Walt Disney für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

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25.09.2026 23:23:53

Walt Disney vs. Netflix: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The entertainment industry has evolved into a fierce competition for consumer attention and time. Should investors choose the legacy and diversification of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) or the high-growth efficiency of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)?

Disney relies on a mix of theme parks, theatrical releases, and its growing direct-to-consumer services to generate long-term value. Netflix focuses exclusively on digital content delivery and global membership expansion. Both companies are dominant forces, yet they present fundamentally different business models and financial profiles for retail investors to consider.

Disney operates a multifaceted empire spanning theme parks, media networks, and theatrical production. The company remains a titan among streaming service stocks through its Disney+ and Hulu platforms, which leverage deep intellectual property from Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company highlighted broad distribution agreements with cable and telecom operators, though it faced challenges like a service blackout on YouTube TV. It also holds a significant interest in Fubo and has entered into a sportsbook partnership with DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG).

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Netflix Inc. 62,39 -1,00% Netflix Inc.
Walt Disney 92,87 0,19% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

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