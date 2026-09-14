Walt Disney Aktie

Walt Disney für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

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14.09.2026 16:19:14

Walt Disney vs. Roblox: Which Media Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often weigh established giants against high-growth disruptors when building a portfolio. Choosing between Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) involves balancing mature cash flows against rapid digital expansion.

Walt Disney is a global leader in storytelling, monetizing its intellectual property through movies, parks, and streaming services. Roblox operates a digital ecosystem where users create their own content, serving as a social platform for younger generations. Both companies compete for consumer attention, but they operate with vastly different financial structures and growth trajectories.

Walt Disney operates a massive global ecosystem across entertainment, sports, and experiences, employing nearly 231,000 people as of its latest annual report. The company leverages its legendary content library to fuel its streaming platforms, with Disney+ reaching roughly 132 million subscribers and Hulu adding nearly 64 million. Disney recently signed an exclusive agreement with DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) for ESPN BET services and is acquiring the NFL Network and related assets to further bolster its sports presence.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Roblox 43,60 11,22% Roblox
Walt Disney 94,17 2,41% Walt Disney

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