WALTER E. WASHINGTON CONVENTION CENTER BECOMES FIRST TO ACHIEVE WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING

Events DC satisfies high standards of health, safety and well-being for the Convention Center, Entertainment & Sports Arena, and DC Armory

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, announced today it has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its three primary venues including Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Entertainment & Sports Arena, and the DC Armory through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps to prioritize the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the broader community.

"We strive to lead the industry with our health and safety standards, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic," said Samuel Thomas, interim president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "Our convention center is the first in the world to achieve this designation, and we are honored that the Entertainment & Sports Arena and DC Armory also achieved this important recognition. This confirms that our commitment to health and safety extends beyond the pandemic."

To achieve WELL Health-Safety Rating, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Entertainment & Sports Arena, and DC Armory implemented features including enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures, emergency preparedness programs to include a plan for healthy re-entry, and a complete range of health service resources reviewed by the institute. The awarded venues, which are owned and operated by Events DC, achieved 15 points in the evaluation of its deployed health and safety protocols, signaling another step as a proven industry leader and disruptor in creating clean and sanitized meeting spaces.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralized source and governing body to validate efforts made by owners and operators. It leverages insights drawn from the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19, in addition to guidance on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies, as well as recognized standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, and leading academic and research institutions, as well as core principles already established by IWBI's WELL Building Standard, the premier framework for advancing health in buildings and spaces of all kinds.

The Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Entertainment & Sports Arena, and DC Armory were each awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of third-party documentation review by GBCI to confirm it has met the feature specific intents and requirements.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the Nation's Capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory, and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com . Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com .

