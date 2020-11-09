|
Walters Takes Dominant Win On Lake Fork
QUITMAN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A late-day decision turned victory into a double-dip of tournament stardom, as Patrick Walters of Summerville, S.C., notched a dominant win at the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks & Wildlife Department with a four-day total weight of 104 pounds, 12 ounces.
Walters placed second on Day 1 with 25-14 and took over the Day 2 lead by adding 26-14. On Semifinal Saturday, his limit of 29-6 — the event's biggest catch — sent him into Championship Sunday with a 25-pound lead.
Today's limit of 22-10 allowed him to surge across the finish line and secure his spot in the Century Club, which recognizes an angler for catching 100 pounds of fish in a four-day event. Walters won with an all-time Bassmaster Elite record margin of 29-10.
"What a week; it doesn't seem real," Walters said. "Everyone wants to catch 100 pounds, and it feels good."
While his victory was never in serious jeopardy today, Walters found himself a couple pounds shy of his second objective with time running out. A 15-minute flurry in his last hour of fishing delivered three fish that elevated him well past the century mark.
Walters attributes his closing success to a gutsy relocation. All week, he had been targeting suspended bass amid main-lake standing timber in 10 to 20 feet. When he realized his spots weren't firing, he moved to a small pocket and caught his final three fish around stumps in less than 5 feet of water.
"On Day 2, I caught a 4- and a 5-pounder in there, but I didn't go back in there on Day 3; I said, 'I'm going to save it,'" Walters said. "I think it was the wind. We've had the same direction wind the last three days and it has blown directly into that pocket.
"All the bait is in there and every single day, it has gotten more loaded. Today, my fish in the treetops would not eat my bait. They'd chase it for 40 to 50 feet and wouldn't commit."
Walters' analysis was more than speculation. All week, he relied heavily on his Garmin LiveScope to monitor fish positioning and adjust his retrieves in an effort to trigger bites.
"I could tell something was not right; they were not eating it," Walters said. "I said, 'I gotta leave. I gotta go shallow.'"
"I knew I needed 10 pounds to safely win, but I knew I needed 18 pounds to get to the Century Club and that was the goal today; to go get that belt."
Walters caught his fish on a trio of jerkbaits; a Rapala Shadow Rap, a Megabass Vision 110+1 and a Duo Realis bait. Varying the selection and trying different colors was essential to bite generation.
Walters said he was very particular about the standing timber he targeted. Recognizing when and where fish were positioning to feed was the cornerstone of his pattern. Realizing that the plan was starting to fizzle proved stressful today, but Walters said he focused on maintaining faith in Lake Fork's potential.
"All year long, it's been about staying calm and know that it can happen in five casts. Don't spin out. Stay calm, keep your head in the game and fish 8 hours."
Keith Combs of Huntington, Texas, finished second with 75-2. A limit of 11-7 on Day 1 left him in 39th place, but Combs added 23-14 on Day 2 and rose to 11th. Catching 21-12 on Saturday, he moved up to third before finishing with 18-1 today.
Most of the week, Combs has fished big ridges with a chartreuse/blue Strike King 6XD. Today, that pattern produced three of his best fish and the other two he caught on a shad color shallow running crankbait fished over a shallow bar.
"Another angler had been starting on that shallow spot; I would start on another spot and then hit that spot second but I'd never catch them," Combs said. "Today, he didn't make the cut, so I went there first."
Jay Yelas of Lincoln City, Ore., placed third with 69-14. Sticking with the pattern that has served him all week, he ran upriver and caught limits of 19-2, 19-2, 14-7 and 17-3 around shallow wood.
"I had a few different special spots; some were docks, some were stumps, one was an isolated laydown," Yelas said. "Every day, I'd go back and fish these same targets. I cycled through them all four days.
"Today, I started on that laydown and caught one. I came back at noon and caught one, came back at 2:30 and caught a 6-pounder. I'd caught six or seven fish off that tree the first three days."
Noting that this spot had a large amount of shad, Yelas said he quickly realized he could leverage this feeding spot each day. He caught his fish on an MGC Tackle spinnerbait with a chartreuse/white skirt and a 3/8-ounce white/chartreuse Z-Man ChatterBait JackHammer with a white Yamamoto Zako trailer.
Clark Wendlandt of Leander, Texas, won the Bassmaster Elite Series Angler of the Year title with 680 points, while David Mullins of Mt. Carmel, Tenn., finished second with 677. Walters was third with 669, Brock Mosleyof Collinsville, Miss., was fourth with 669 and Jake Whitaker of Fairview, N.C., was fifth with 663.
Austin Felix of Eden Prairie, Minn., won the Bassmaster Elite Series Rookie of the Year title.
Seth Feider of New Market, Minn., won the Toyota Tundra Big Bass award of a Toyota Tundra with his 9-9.
Combs also took home $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and Mosley earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.
The tournament was hosted by the Sabine River Authority and Wood County Economic Development Commission.
Finish
Name
Hometown
Total lbs-oz
Earnings
1
Patrick Walters
Summerville, SC
104-12
$125,000
2
Keith Combs
Huntington, TX
75-02
$40,000
3
Jay Yelas
Lincoln City, OR
69-14
$30,000
4
Brandon Palaniuk
Rathdrum, ID
69-05
$22,000
5
Brad Whatley
Bivins, TX
68-09
$20,000
6
Ed Loughran III
Richmond, VA
66-13
$20,000
7
Lee Livesay
Longview, TX
64-03
$20,000
8
Brock Mosley
Collinsville, MS
61-09
$20,000
9
Stetson Blaylock
Benton, AR
60-04
$20,000
10
Skylar Hamilton
Dandridge, TN
54-04
$20,000
11
Seth Feider
New Market, MN
48-04
$15,000
12
Brandon Lester
Guntersville, AL
48-04
$15,000
13
Chris Zaldain
Fort Worth, TX
47-11
$15,000
14
Buddy Gross
Chickamauga, GA
47-09
$12,000
15
Koby Kreiger
Alva, FL
47-06
$12,000
16
John Cox
DeBary, FL
46-12
$15,000
17
Rick Clunn
Ava, MO
46-06
$15,000
18
Chad Pipkens
Dewitt, MI
45-14
$15,000
19
Derek Hudnall
Denham Springs, LA
44-07
$15,000
20
Rob Digh
Denver, NC
43-14
$15,000
21
Hunter Shryock
Newcomerstown, OH
43-10
$12,000
22
Scott Canterbury
Odenville, AL
43-08
$12,000
23
Caleb Kuphall
Mukwonago, WI
41-11
$12,000
24
Kyle Monti
Okeechobee, FL
41-08
$12,000
25
Tyler Rivet
Raceland, LA
41-02
$12,000
26
Greg DiPalma
Millville, NJ
41-01
$12,000
27
Chad Morgenthaler
Reeds Spring, MO
38-09
$12,000
28
Clark Wendlandt
Leander, TX
38-05
$112,000
29
Hank Cherry
Lincolnton, NC
37-13
$12,000
30
Steve Kennedy
Auburn, AL
37-07
$12,000
31
Cliff Prince
Palatka, FL
34-13
$11,000
32
Jake Whitaker
Fairview, NC
34-10
$11,000
33
Wes Logan
Springville, AL
34-10
$11,000
34
Destin DeMarion
Grove City, PA
31-10
$11,000
35
Gary Clouse
Winchester, TN
30-12
$11,000
36
John Crews Jr.
Salem, VA
30-00
$10,000
37
Bill Lowen
Brookville, IN
29-02
$10,000
38
Clifford Pirch
Payson, AZ
27-11
$10,000
39
Frank Talley
Temple, TX
27-01
$10,000
40
Luke Palmer
Coalgate, OK
23-13
$10,000
41
Brandon Card
Salisbury, NC
20-03
$8,000
42
Jamie Hartman
Newport, NY
20-03
$8,000
43
Ray Hanselman Jr
Del Rio, TX
20-01
$8,000
44
Chris Johnston
Peterborough, Ontario CANADA
20-01
$8,000
45
Jason Williamson
Wagener, SC
19-11
$8,000
46
Chris Groh
Spring Grove, IL
19-03
$8,000
47
David Mullins
Mt. Carmel, TN
19-01
$8,000
48
Todd Auten
Lake Wylie, SC
18-13
$8,000
49
Clent Davis
Montevallo, AL
18-12
$8,000
50
Taku Ito
Chiba, JAPAN
18-11
$8,000
2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Platinum Sponsor: Toyota
2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Premier Sponsors: Abu Garcia, Berkley, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Ranger Boats, Skeeter Boats, Talon, Yamaha
2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Supporting Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Carhartt, Garmin, Huk Performance Fishing, Mossy Oak Fishing, Rapala
2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Conservation Partners: AFTCO, Huk
Media Contact: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, 205-313-0945, eharley@bassmaster.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walters-takes-dominant-win-on-lake-fork-301168333.html
SOURCE B.A.S.S.
