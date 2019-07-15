Wangsu's Subsidiary CDNetworks Rated as 'Global' by Gartner For The First Time

SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, an independent consulting firm, recently released the latest Market Guide for CDN Services. CDNetworks, a subsidiary of Wangsu Science & Technology Co., Ltd., was rated as a Global CDN service provider for the first time by virtue of its global service capability and product technical advantages, providing neutral, high-quality and stable network connection services to five continents.

Based in Seoul, South Korea, CDNetworks has a diverse customer base representing multiple verticals and geographies. It has deployed 169 POPs in 45 countries with 10 Tbps, according to Gartner. At the same time, the company has also deployed POPs in emerging markets, including in India, South America and Russia. Combined with the parent company Wangsu's (which owns a 97.82% stake in CDNetworks) massive amounts of CDN and security resources in greater China and worldwide, CDNetworks can extends its service capability in both mature and emerging markets, and ensure the efficient and stable quality of service at the same time.

According to Gartner, CDNetworks products sets covers traditional web performance and acceleration, as well as advanced security offerings, including bot mitigation, managed DDoS and intellectual property reputation management.

Gartner's key finding of the report also pointed out that Organizations looking for CDN services generally expect multiple, bundled features - notably, distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection, bot management and cloud web application firewalls (WAFs) - in an easy-to-deploy and easy-to-operate package. They increasingly request more depth for security controls and better granularity for configuration options. This is one of the reasons why CDNetworks and its parent company Wangsu focus on cloud security.

In the report "Market Guide for CDN Services" of Gartner, It is reported that Wangsu, the parent company of CDNetworks, is rated as 'Regional', which means the company can provide CDN services to three continents in the world. Three other large manufacturers from China, Alibaba Cloud and Tencent Holdings, are rated as 'Regional', Baishan Cloud is rated as 'National', which means it can provide CDN services in China.

