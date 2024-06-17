|
17.06.2024 11:23:00
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Bank of America Stock
Are you looking for a particular amount of recurring dividend income? Maybe you've got ongoing bills to pay from your retirement savings? Whatever the case, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is a compelling way to generate reliable cash flow from your investments.BofA stock currently boasts a dividend yield of just under 2.5%. If you needed $1,000 worth of annual dividend income, a $40,816 investment in Bank of America right now would produce this amount of cash in a year. If you need that amount of income on a quarterly or monthly basis, the required investment is ratcheted up to $163,265 and nearly $490,000, respectively.That's a pretty large chunk of change for what's not a great deal of dividend income. There are certainly higher-yielding dividend stocks out there. What BofA lacks in total yield, however, it makes up for in reliable dividend growth and capital appreciation. Ever since finally and fully shrugging off the effect of 2008's subprime mortgage meltdown in 2016, the U.S.'s second-biggest bank has been steadily raising its per-share dividend payment. It's grown at an annualized pace of 25% since that time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bank of America Corp.
|36,67
|0,63%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%