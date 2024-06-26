|
26.06.2024 12:09:00
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Coca-Cola Stock
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a classic example of a great dividend stock. It's a dividend king, as it has raised its dividend annually for the past 62 years, under all kinds of circumstances. It's one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks, with the dividend as a prime factor.Let's see how much you'd have to invest in Coca-Cola stock to make $1,000 in dividends every year.Coca-Cola has earned its reputation over time by giving dividend investors everything they'd want in a dividend stock. It has paid, and raised, a generous dividend for well over half a century. Considering all the things that have happened over that time, including several financial crises and a global pandemic, that's an incredible track record.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
