Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Energy Transfer Stock.

With its 7.9% yield, Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is one of the highest-yielding large-cap oil and gas dividend stocks. The company is also among the largest midstream energy players in the U.S., storing and transporting natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined products to utilities, industrial, and other end users through its extensive pipeline system.Energy Transfer can pay steady dividends as it earns nearly 90% of its income from fee-based contracts. It is also a master limited partnership (MLP) and, therefore, pays out a significant portion of its cash flow in dividends (or distribution, as it's called in MLP parlance). That makes Energy Transfer a lucrative dividend stock to own, and it can earn you $1,000 annually in dividend income. Here's how.Energy Transfer just raised its quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share, which equates to an annualized dividend of $1.28 a share. So, buying around 782 shares, or investing roughly $12,710 in Energy Transfer stock at its current price of around $16.25 apiece, can fetch you $1,000 in yearly dividend income.Continue reading