Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in ExxonMobil Stock.
With a market capitalization of over $500 billion, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the world's largest oil and gas companies and the largest publicly traded energy stock in the U.S. ExxonMobil has grown leaps and bounds in the 140 years or so of its existence, and the stock has been a favorite among energy investors for its dividend stability and growth -- the integrated oil supermajor increased its annual dividend for the 41st straight year in 2023. Dividend growth has hugely contributed to ExxonMobil stock's total returns over time.You could comfortably earn $1,000 in annual dividend income from ExxonMobil if you buy some shares today. Here's how.ExxonMobil's last quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share equates to an annual dividend of $3.8 a share. So buying roughly 264 shares, or investing around $31,000 in ExxonMobil shares today, can earn you a yearly dividend of $1,000 from the oil stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
