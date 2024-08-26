|
26.08.2024 13:42:00
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in ExxonMobil Stock.
Many, if not most, people think that their current income isn't enough. If you're approaching retirement or are in it, more retirement income could help you pay bills and sleep more soundly at night. If you're far from retirement, more income could be used for a host of purposes, including saving for retirement.Dividend-paying stocks are terrific for generating income -- because they tend to keep sending you cash no matter what the economy is doing, and over time, the stock shares themselves will also grow in value (assuming the underlying companies are healthy and growing). So let's look at energy giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), recently with a market value topping $500 billion.ExxonMobil's dividend is currently $0.95 per share each quarter, or $3.80 per share for the year. It has been increased roughly annually in recent years, at an average annual rate of 1.77% over the past five years, so future payouts could be a bit higher. Let's assume that you're looking for $1,000 in dividend income annually. We'll assume a $3.80 annual dividend for ExxonMobil. How many shares will you need to buy? Well, with the stock's recent price of $115, its dividend yield was 3.3%. So to receive $1,000 in dividends, you'd need to buy 263 shares at that $115 -- for a total investment of around $30,250.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|106,32
|2,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Dow Jones geht nach Rekordhoch stabil in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte leichte Gewinne, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Verluste verzeichnete. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins - der Dow Jones erreichte jedoch kurzzeitig eine neue Bestmarke. Am asiatischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.