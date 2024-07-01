|
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Meta Platforms Stock.
Investors usually don't flock to technology stocks for dividend income as these companies often dedicate their resources to growth rather than rewarding shareholders. But some of today's tech winners, though not the biggest dividend stocks out there, still offer this payment to their shareholders -- so when you buy them, you get exposure to high growth and passive income. And that's a great combination that could help your portfolio during good and bad times.Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is one of these players, announcing its first ever dividend earlier this year. How much do you have to invest in the social media giant if you want $1,000 in annual dividend income? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|25.06.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|469,15
|-2,65%