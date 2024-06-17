|
17.06.2024 20:33:00
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Nike Stock.
If you're eyeing $1,000 in annual dividend income from Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock, you're likely curious about how much you need to invest. First of all, congratulations on setting a specific investment goal! Now let's see how reachable it might be.Based on the athletic shoe and apparel giant's most recent dividend announcements, I can calculate a forward-looking dividend yield to help answer that question.Nike's quarterly dividend is currently $0.37 per share. That's up from $0.34 per share a year ago, part of Nike's consistent payout increases over the years:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
