05.06.2024 15:26:31
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in UPS Stock to Get It
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock currently offers a compelling 4.7% dividend yield. Based on that yield, an investment of $21,276 in the stock would buy almost 157 shares that would generate roughly $1,000 in annual income in 2024. That's a pretty decent return all by itself.There's also potential for UPS' stock to appreciate if this multinational shipping & receiving and supply chain management company hits its three-year earnings targets as laid out in its late March investor day presentation. Investing in a stock for its dividend makes no sense unless the dividend is sustainable and the stock and dividend have the potential to rise. The good news is that UPS appears to have both qualities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
