Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You Have to Invest in Walmart Stock

So you're looking to collect $1,000 in dividend income from Walmart (NYSE: WMT). That's great -- dividend income is especially sweet because you don't have to do much to get it -- just own the dividend-paying stock. It's passive income -- arriving regularly in your investment account whether you're noticing it or not.Let's look at how much you'd have to invest in Walmart stock in order to collect $1,000 in a year. The calculations we'll go through can help you figure out how much you'd need to invest in other stocks, too.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel