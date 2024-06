Want $1,000 in Dividend Income? Here's How Much You'd Have to Invest in Altria Stock

Tobacco stocks have long been popular among income investors. Few industries have had the same luxury of selling a recession-proof product at wide profit margins, which has allowed tobacco companies to return much of their profits to investors in the form of dividends.Altria (NYSE: MO) certainly fits the bill here, and the stock had an incredible run of almost 50 years. Through 2014, it delivered an average annual total return of 20.6%, according to Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel. That's on par with Warren Buffett's long-term track record as the head of Berkshire Hathaway. The domestic Marlboro parent has struggled in the past decade, but it remains an appealing dividend stock with an 8.4% yield. At that level, you would have to invest just $11,900 in shares of Altria to earn $1,000 in annual dividend income.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel