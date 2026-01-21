Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
21.01.2026 12:05:00
Want $1,000 in Dividends per Year? Invest $6,000 Into Each of These 3 Stocks.
A good way to put your money to work is to invest in some high-yielding dividend stocks. They can generate some extra cash for you that you can reinvest into stocks or simply help with your day-to-day expenses. Three high-yielding stocks that look like great income investments to add to your portfolio today are United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and General Mills (NYSE: GIS). By investing $6,000 into each of these stocks, you could be bringing in around $1,000 per year in dividends. Here's why you'll want to consider investing in these stocks today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
