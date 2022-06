Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 2 High-Dividend Stocks to Buy Now With $45,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Numerous studies suggest that dividend stocks tend to outperform their nondividend-paying peers, especially those that raise their dividends regularly. The reason for that outperformance is relatively simple: If a company consistently generates enough cash to pay shareholders, the underlying business is probably very healthy.With that in mind, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) and American Tower (NYSE: AMT) boast dividend yields of 2.63% and 2.02% respectively, which puts them both above the S&P 500 average of 1.37%. That means an investment of $45,000 split evenly across both stocks would generate more than $1,000 in passive income each year. Better yet, investors have good reason to anticipate long-term price appreciation as well.Here's what you should know.