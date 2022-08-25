Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 2 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most consumer stocks might not draw as much attention as the hottest tech companies. But many compensate for this with long-term income potential.Some consumer stocks have increased their dividends often enough to achieve Dividend Aristocrat status. Some also pay well above the average S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.5%, and offer the promise of future increases. Hence, investors looking for generous, growing income streams in the consumer sector might want to consider Target (NYSE: TGT) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), which generate about $500 each of yearly passive income with an approximate $29,400 investment.Although retailing remains a competitive business, Target has developed an edge with dividend investors. It recently approved a 20% dividend increase, and at its current annual level of $4.32 per share, it yields about 2.6%. Moreover, with 51 consecutive yearly dividend increases, it has moved beyond Aristocrat status to become one of the few Dividend Kings. At this price, buying 116 shares for just under $19,400 would take an investor just beyond halfway to $1,000 in annual passive income .Continue reading