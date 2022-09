Want $1,000 In Passive Income Every Year? Buy These 2 Stocks Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Building up a passive income stream from your investments is a dream shared by many, and it's no surprise why. Seeing dividend payments trickle into your account is tremendously satisfying, especially since you don't need to work for it -- aside from picking the right businesses to invest in, that is. If you want to make income that's truly passive, you'll need to invest in companies that are eminently stable and which are unlikely to be under serious financial pressure that'd require slashing the dividend to keep the lights on. In this vein, there are two solid passive income stocks that investors should know about. They probably won't beat the market anytime soon, but with a bit of diligence, it won't be too hard to build up enough shares to yield $1,000 in annual payments that you can count on for the long term. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in developing and renting out biomedical laboratory and office spaces to the industry's leading businesses, and it's also a passive income machine for investors who have a bit of patience.Continue reading