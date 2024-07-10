|
Want $1,000 in Reliable Dividend Income? Invest $11,800 in these 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks.
Investors looking for a way to pump up their passive income stream with dividend-paying stocks are having a tough time lately. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen a stunning 43% since the end of 2022. The gains have been terrific for the stocks already in our portfolios, but finding reliable dividend payers that still offer high yields is a lot harder than it used to be.However, it isn't impossible. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT), and Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) offer an average yield of 8.5% at recent prices.Investors who want to secure $1,000 in annual dividend income can do so with about $11,800 invested evenly among these three stocks. Here's why they look like great options for folks who want a big injection of passive income in the near term plus a good chance to see their payouts grow over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
