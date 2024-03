Want $1,000 in Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $11,150 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield REITs.

Regardless of your investment style or risk tolerance, Wall Street offers an abundance of ways to grow your wealth. But among these seemingly countless strategies, few have proved more successful over long periods than buying and holding dividend stocks.When examined over long periods, dividend stocks are practically unbeatable. Last year, Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, released a report that examined the average annual returns of dividend stocks to nonpayers over a 50-year stretch (1973-2022). Whereas the nonpayers generated an average annual return of 3.95% and were more volatile than the benchmark S&P 500, the income stocks were less volatile than the S&P 500 and delivered more than double the average annual return (9.18%) of the nonpayers.The results of these findings are as logical as they sound. Companies that regularly share a percentage of their profits with investors, and that are capable of providing transparent long-term growth outlooks, would be expected to increase in value over the long run.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel