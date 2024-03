Want $1,500 in Passive Income Per Year? Invest $19,000 Into Each of These 3 Dividend Kings

Generating steady streams of passive income, no matter what the market is doing, is one of the simplest, low-stress ways to compound wealth over time. Investors regularly turn to companies with long track records of dividend raises. A particularly elite cohort is Dividend Kings, which have paid and raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.Supporting a gradually rising dividend payment requires earnings growth, a strong balance sheet, and the ability to endure downturns and recessions. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) have these qualities in spades.With an average yield of 2.63% among the three companies, investing $19,000 in each stock should produce $1,500 in passive income per year -- and likely more in subsequent years, considering these companies have raised their dividends every year for decades.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel