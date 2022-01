Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." He reasoned that the monster returns generated by a few investments would more than make up for any losses. And that makes sense. If you invest $10 in a stock, the worst outcome is a loss of $10. But there is no limit on the upside. That $10 could grow several-fold in value.Unfortunately, there is no single formula or valuation metric that will help you pick big winners with absolute certainty. That's why it's important to build a diversified portfolio. Put another way, investors should aim to own at least 25 high-quality stocks. Doing so minimizes your exposure to any single business or industry, which helps reduce downside risk.