Want $1 Million in Retirement? 2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades.

Building a $1 million retirement portfolio is probably easier than you think. For example, putting $300 a month into an investment earning 10% annually (about the average return of the S&P 500 over the last 30 years) would grow to $1 million in about 34 years. Increasing your investment or returns could make you a millionaire even faster. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) have demonstrated their abilities to deliver above-average returns over the years. That should continue in the future, making them great stocks to buy and hold if you're seeking to build a $1 million retirement portfolio.Enbridge has delivered an average total shareholder return of 11.2% annually over the last 20 years. That has outperformed the S&P 500 (9.7% average annual total return) and its peers in the utilities and midstream sectors (8% and 7.7%, respectively). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel