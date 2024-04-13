|
13.04.2024 09:30:00
Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades.
A million dollars is a big amount, but if you have decades to go before retirement, it is within reach for most investors. The key is finding an investment approach and sticking to it through good markets and bad ones.Three stocks currently out of favor (two that pay dividends and one that doesn't) to consider buying and holding and help you attain that $1 million investment goal are Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), landlord Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Here's a quick look at each.Toronto-Dominion Bank, or TD Bank as it is more commonly known, is one of the largest banks in Canada. That country's banking regulations are very strict, which has resulted in a small number of big banks (like TD Bank) that are effectively protected from new competition. This heavy-handed regulation has also created a conservative ethos within TD Bank and its peers. So, all in, it is a fairly safe bank.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
