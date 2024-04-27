|
27.04.2024 11:50:00
Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Stocks to Buy Now And Hold for Decades.
In some ways, investing is like baking. With baking, you mix ingredients and pour them into a pan, put the pan in the oven, and wait. If you do those things the right way, you should have something tasty. Similarly, if you invest in the right mixture of stocks and wait long enough to allow them to grow, you can end up with a sizable portfolio.In both baking and investing, the quality of your outcome depends heavily on the ingredients you use and an adequate amount of time. Want $1 million in retirement? Here are three stocks to buy now and hold for decades.Two qualities make it much more likely a stock will be a big winner over the long run. First, it should have a strong moat. Second, it should have optionality (multiple ways to grow). Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has both qualities in spades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
