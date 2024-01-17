|
17.01.2024 13:15:00
Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades
Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is still the default goal for many investors. Recent data suggests many of those nest creators still have plenty of building to do. According to research commissioned by The Motley Fool, the average U.S. household has just $87,000 saved for retirement.Investing is a proven method for building that level of retirement, although how you invest can vary greatly. After all, everyone's situation will vary. An investing style that suits one person may not suit you. What has been shown to work is buying into great companies and holding their stocks long-term, giving the companies a chance to grow their revenue and profits to produce great investment returns that have time to compound.Here are three high-quality stocks you might want to consider for your diversified portfolio. These stocks best serve three different types of investors, emphasizing that there are different ways to reach that $1 million goal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
