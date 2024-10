Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

Do you want to retire a millionaire? Unless you're one of the lucky few who can build a successful business or who's born with rich relatives, your best path toward that goal is likely to involve decades of investing, which will allow the power of compound growth to build your nest egg up for you. A diversified portfolio of high-quality stocks can work wonders if you give it enough time.And what better place to find dominant companies with decades-long growth opportunities than in healthcare? Healthcare isn't going anywhere, and it's already a multitrillion-dollar industry in America. With that in mind, here are three of the best healthcare stocks money can buy right now .UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a massive conglomerate with two primary units. Its UnitedHealthcare segment provides health insurance and benefits to tens of millions in the United States, and more than 2 million in South America. Its Optum segment provides healthcare and pharmacy services to more than 100 million people, and technology services to hospitals and other healthcare providers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool